Charles Evans Hoge, 92, of Bluefield, WV, died Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He dearly loved God, his church, his family, Virginia Tech sports, and Bluefield Orioles (Ridge Runners) baseball.

“Charlie”, as his friends knew him, was born October 24, 1931 in Mullens, WV, he was a son of the late Joseph Harvie Hoge, Jr. and Minerva Evans Hoge. Charlie and his family moved to Bluefield in 1939.

Charlie was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bluefield for 85 years, He served the church as a Sunday school teacher, treasurer, deacon and elder. Charlie graduated from Bluefield High School in 1950 and from Virginia Tech in 1954 with a degree in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He began his career as treasurer for Bluefield Produce and Provision Company and later joined Brown Edwards as an accountant. He retired from Gene Forbes Enterprises, a McDonald’s franchisee. Charlie was a member of the Bluefield Kiwanis Club where he served as president from 1976-1977. He served as a board member of the Bluefield Baseball Club, a member of the Gideons International, and treasurer for the Mercer County Bible in the Schools, Inc.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Evans “Chad” Hoge, Jr.; twin brother, Joseph Haven Hoge, III; sister, Eliza Hoge Riley; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Stowers Hoge.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, Patricia Garland Hoge of the home; sons, James Strother Hoge and wife Eunice of Longwood, FL, John Evans Hoge and wife Teresa of Pulaski, VA, Robert Bruce Hoge of Beverly Hills, FL, Joseph Alan Hoge and wife Kathy of Christiansburg, VA, and Charles Garland “Chuck” Hoge of Princeton, WV; grandchildren, Jason Hoge and wife Jennifer, Jeff Hoge, Kari O’Briant and husband John, Brandon Hoge, Viviana del Campo and husband Jacob, and Gabriella Hoge. His legacy continues into the next generation with five great-grandchildren: Emily, Ethan, Andrew, Asher, and Jack.

The family expresses appreciation to caregivers Ann Addair, Sue Gillespie, Patty Holdren, Gay Wine and Connie Wornal, who took wonderful care of Charlie in his final days.

The family will host a visitation at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2005 Washington Street in Bluefield, on Saturday, October 12 from 1 until 2 pm, followed immediately by a memorial service. Rev. Jonathan Rockness will officiate. A reception will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to the Gideons International.

