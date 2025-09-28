Charles Terry Finn, age 51, left this world on September 21, 2025. Charles was born March 20, 1974, and was the son of Virginia May Finn and the late Rome Garland Finn, Sr. Charles was a special caregiver to his longtime partner Heather Booth and his mother Virginia. Charles will be remembered for his special care for his family and his many friends. Those who came into contact with him will always remember him for how caring and friendly he was.

Charles was preceded in death by his father Rome Garland Finn, Sr.; two sisters, Kathy Faye Simpkins, Loretta Finn Witt; niece -Missy Finn Choate; nephew- Timmy Finn and great niece Abby Cole.

Charles is survived by his mother, Virginia May Edwards Finn of Pulaski; longtime partner Heather Booth; sister Dayna (Danny) Spence – Newbern; brother Rome Garland (Lesley) Finn, Jr.; many nieces, nephews, friends and his two pets, Rascal & Kitty.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Bishop Randal Lawrence officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.