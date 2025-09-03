“Chasing the Squirrel” event coming

DUBLIN — Pulaski County Tourism and the New River Valley Airport are hosting a one-time event, “Chasing the Squirrel: The Story of Wally Thrasher at New River Valley Airport,” on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Upward Aviation’s hangar.

Inspired by the true-crime bestseller “Chasing the Squirrel,” this event brings together author Ron Peterson Jr. and Montana Thrasher, son of legendary drug smuggler Wally Thrasher. Guests will dive into one of Southwest Virginia’s most notorious mysteries—Wally Thrasher’s daring smuggling operation, his mysterious disappearance, and the enduring intrigue that still surrounds his story.

“Pulaski County has always been a place of history and storytelling, and this event gives us a unique opportunity to share one of the region’s most talked-about stories,” said Erika Tolbert, tourism director for Pulaski County. “By bringing Ron Peterson Jr. and Montana Thrasher together at the NRV Airport, we’re offering guests more than just a book discussion, we’re creating an experience that blends true crime, aviation, and local history for a deep dive into one of our area’s most fascinating mysteries.”

The two will participate in a live panel discussion and audience question-and-answer session, allowing attendees a chance to ask questions they may have had for years about the case.

“Pulaski County native Wally Thrasher was one of the country’s most prolific marijuana smugglers back in the 1970s and 1980s, and for many years, New River Valley Airport was his base of operations,” said Ron Peterson, Jr, “Chasing the Squirrel” author. “I’m very excited to share some of the incredible vignettes about Wally’s operation at NRV Airport.”

In addition to interactive discussions, former state and federal agents affiliated with the case will share their experiences of their pursuit of Thrasher. Also, in attendance will be Los Angeles filmmaker, Doug Tower, who created the docuseries called “Where’s Wally?” Guests will also experience exhibits with artifacts from the case.

“We’re excited to host this unique event at the New River Valley Airport,” said Aaron Brummitt, NRV Airport Manager. “Wally Thrasher’s story has deep ties to aviation, and bringing it to life here at the airport adds a layer of authenticity you can’t find anywhere else. It’s a great way to showcase both our facility and our community.”

The event will conclude with a meet-and-greet with Peterson Jr. and Montana as well as opportunities for book signing. Copies of “Chasing the Squirrel” will be available for purchase as well as food and beverages.

General admission is completely free, however attendees must claim their tickets online due to a limited number of seating.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available online for $30. The VIP reception begins at 1:30

p.m. and includes early admission to the event, a private meet and greet and book signing, reserved seating, and one drink ticket for a themed mocktail from Sam’s Southern Sips.

Claim General Admission and VIP tickets at the following link: www.newrivervalleyairport.com/events

About Pulaski County Tourism:

An award-winning department, Pulaski County Tourism heads marketing and outreach efforts for all tourism assets and events in the county including Claytor Lake, Thee Draper Village, and historic Calfee Park. Its goal is to draw visitors from across the country to the county for world-class experiences to keep them coming back for more.

About “Chasing the Squirrel”:

A bestselling true crime book about the daring, drug-smuggling pilot, Wally Thrasher, the book follows his exploits, mysterious disappearance and investigation that led to the

Mid-Atlantic’s largest drug bust.