Christiansburg PD Investigate Social Media Threats

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA – The Town of Christiansburg Police Department is continuing to investigate a series of posts being shared around social media.

Christiansburg police are aware of community concerns regarding threats posted on social media in the last 24 hours. Detectives have been working diligently to determine the source of the posts and the matter remains under investigation. At this point it appears all of the posts being shared in our community, are the same posts that originated in Roanoke City. It seems that through social media, these posts are circulating through several communities.

Currently none of the social media posts known to law enforcement reference any specific Christiansburg schools or localities. To confirm, currently we have no known social media threats to Christiansburg schools. Our detectives continue to investigate this matter and, as a precautionary measure, we have increased our patrol presence at all Christiansburg schools. For that reason, seeing a police car, or even multiple cars at a school should not be a cause for concern.