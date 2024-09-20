Christiansburg Police Respond to Pursuit

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – On Friday, September 20, 2024 at approximately 1:51p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call for a suspicious person near Viewland Circle in the Mud Pike area of Montgomery County near Christiansburg Town limits.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded and observed an individual who displayed a knife and then fled on foot, deputies followed. Deputies temporarily lost sight of the suspect and a foot search followed. Due to the proximity of the call, Christiansburg Police responded to assist with search operations.

At approximately 2:15p.m. Christiansburg Police observed the suspect. The suspect then fled into a wooded area. Christiansburg Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies followed. As officers pursued, the suspect exited the tree line and pointed a weapon at a Christiansburg Police officer. Christiansburg Police then shot the suspect. Officers rendered aid to the suspect, until Christiansburg EMS arrived. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

As per standard protocol and policy, the incident has been turned over to Virginia State Police for investigation. Any additional questions should be referred to the Virginia State Police.