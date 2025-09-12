Cindy Ann Eaton Warden, age 61 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born March 24, 1964 in Radford, she was the daughter of the late Clayford Eaton and Patsy Ann Brown Eaton. She was also preceded in death by her grandchildren Clay Clay and Cory Cole.

Cindy will be missed by her

Husband – Richard “Rick” Warden

Children – Richard (Lauren) Warden and children Alex, Tanner and Stanley – Pulaski, Samantha (Ballard) Slaughter and children Emma, Bentley and Caylee – Bland County, Stanlee Warden & special friend, Mackenzie Kemp, Hailey Warden – Pulaski

6 Grandchildren

Sisters & Brothers – Sheila Eaton and son Damarius Eaton – Dublin, Judy (Kevin) Mottesheard and children Brandon, Cody, Khi and Danika – Barren Springs, Clayford “CJ” Eaton – Pulaski, William Eaton – Mebane, NC, Donna Eaton – Pulaski, Debbie Eaton – Pulaski

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Monday, September 15, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Carson Linkous officiating. Interment will follow at the Warden Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Cindy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.