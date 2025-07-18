Clarence David Taylor, age 88 of Newbern passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at his home. Born July 1,1937 in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late Estel Lowman Taylor & Sarah Mae Wright Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Gravely; sisters, Hazel M. Walker, Lucille Thomas and Mary Hall; and brothers, Garnett Lowman Taylor, Ernest W. Taylor and Junior L. Taylor.

Clarence is survived by his

Children – Curtis David Taylor & Sharon – Dublin, Annette Michelle Gravely – Pulaski, Roberta Marie Edwards – Pulaski, Robert Dallen Taylor – Pulaski

9 Grandchildren

Several Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Sadie Mae Warden – Beckley, WV, and Betty Evelyn Friddle – Greensboro, NC

Special Nieces – Pam Maxwell, Ramona Palmer

Special Nephews – Roger Taylor, Jackie Warden, Keith Taylor

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM – Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.