Community Thanksgiving Service set for Sunday

The Pulaski County Community Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 6:00 pm at Pulaski Seventh-day Adventist Church. The Rev. Grace Peno of our host church will bring the message. A canned-food drive will support area church food pantries and a free-will offering will benefit the Emergency Needs Task Force. Pulaski Seventh-day Adventist Church is at 227 Fourth Street NW, Pulaski. For more information, contact The Rev. Terrie Sternberg at 540 230-3139. This service is sponsored by the Pulaski County Ministerial Association.