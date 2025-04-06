Cougar baseball whips Northside 12-2, Cave Spring 10-0

Staff Report

The Pulaski County Cougar baseball team ran its record to 5-2 on the season as last week ended with back-to-back wins over Roanoke opponents.

On Thursday, the Cougars whipped Northside 12-2 and followed that up by blanking old rival Cave Spring, 10-0.

Brogan Epperly struck out 10 Viking batters on Thursday and surrendered only four hits and two runs to get the win on the mound.

The Cougars had a balanced attack with 11 hits combined with nine walks to get their dozen runs.

Johnny Anderson had three hits to lead the Cougars, while Andrew Newberry added two hits and two RBI.

The Cougars put the game away with a five-spot in the top of the fifth and padded their lead with another five-spot in the top of the seventh.

On Friday in Calfee Park in Pulaski, the Cougars walloped Cave Spring behind Newberry’s big day.

Newberry drove in four of Pulaski County’s runs on two hits. He got help from Seth Carter and Boone Blevins who each added two RBI in the effort.

The Cougars led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when they exploded for nine runs and the “slaughter rule” victory.

Four Cougars got on base during the game by being hit by Knights pitches – Chase Lawrence, Zach Dalton, Carter and Cade Souder. Lawrence and Dalton were each hit twice.

Johnny Anderson went the distance for the win, giving up only one hit and a walk, while striking out five Knights.

The Cougars travel on Tuesday to face Blacksburg at 5 p.m.