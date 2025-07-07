Cougar football schedule released

The 2025 football schedule for Pulaski County has been released.

In just over a month, on Aug. 15 the Cougars will travel to Floyd County to scrimmage Bassett and Floyd beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22 is this season’s Benefit Game with Pulaski County hosting Franklin County at 6 p.m.

The regular season gets underway on Friday, Aug. 29 when the Cougars travel to Northside.

Friday, Sept. 5 Pulaski County is on the road again for the second game of the season at Tazewell.

After a bye week, the Cougars finally play their first home game of the regular season, Sept. 19 hosting Staunton River.

On Sept. 26 the Cougars hit the road to Roanoke again to take on Cave Spring.

Pulaski County then travels again on to Oct. 3 to face Christiansburg,.

The Cougars return home again for only the second time of the season on Oct. 10 to face Graham.

They’re home again on Oct. 17 to take on Blacksburg.

The Cougars hit the road for the final time of the regular season on Oct. 24 to face Salem.

They close out the regular season with two games in Dobson Stadium – Oct. 31 against Patrick Henry and Nov. 7 against Hidden Valley.

All regular season games begin at 7 p.m.