Cougar Girls season ends at Abingdon

Staff Report

ABINGDON – The Cougars played one of their best games of the season Tuesday night, but the

Abingdon Falcons were too strong winning 70-57.

Annsley Tivette put up 30 points for the Falcons as Chloe Reynolds added 19 and Lauren Baker finished

with 17.

Trivette is likely the best player the Cougar girls have faced all season. The 6’2” junior forward has

college offers from Wake Forest, JMU, Liberty and Appalachian State.

For Pulaski County, Taylor Goble hit five three-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead the Cougars.

Morgan Vest added 11 points.

The loss ended the Cougars’ season at 18-6.

Abingdon will now play Lord Botetourt Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Pulaski County High School.

Botetourt is currently the number one team in Class 3 in the state. This should be a great game between

two very good teams.

Pulaski County will host the Class 3, Region D tournament Thursday and Friday with finals on Saturday.

Girls Schedule:

2/27 – 6 pm – Abingdon vs Lord Botetourt

8 pm – Staunton River vs Magna Vista

3/1 1 pm – Girls Final

Boy’s Schedule:

2/28 6 pm – Hidden Valley vs Northside

8 pm – Carroll County vs Cave Spring

3/1 3 pm – Boys Final