Cougar Golfers Post Strong Finish at River Course

Pulaski County’s golf team turned in a solid performance Wednesday at the Pete Dye River Course, carding a team score of 315 in a competitive four-team event.

The Cougars were paced by medalist Will Rackaway, who fired an impressive even-par round of 72 to claim individual honors. Supporting scores came from Evan Singleton (78), Boone Blevins (80), and both Connor Whitaker and Cayden Mines, who each recorded rounds of 85.

Defending Division I state champion Auburn captured the team title with a 311, narrowly edging Pulaski County. Host Radford finished third at 334, while Christiansburg rounded out the field with a 353.

Pulaski County will be back in action Tuesday at Blacksburg Country Club, where they will compete in the final leg of the River Ridge District Tournament.