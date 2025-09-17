Cougar Golfers Show Depth

Pulaski County traveled to Roanoke on Monday for the fifth of six district tournaments, competing at Hunting Hills Country Club. On the tight mountain course, the Cougars posted a team score of 320, showing strong depth across the lineup.

Sophomore Evan Singleton led the way with a season-low round of 71, tying for third place overall. Connor Whitaker followed with 82, while Kaleb Sartin shot 83 and Will Rackaway added 84. Cayden Mines (85) and Boone Blevins (86) rounded out Pulaski’s scoring, giving the Cougars six steady rounds on the day.

Blacksburg’s Jack Skinner stole the show individually with a sizzling 64, while teammate Cameron Sharp fired a 70 to take second. Singleton’s 71 tied him with Salem’s Ashnoor Kaur for third.

Team Scores

Blacksburg – 285

Cave Spring – 308

Salem – 311

Hidden Valley – 318

Pulaski County – 320

Patrick Henry – 326

Christiansburg – 328

Pulaski County will face Radford today at the Pete Dye River Course before wrapping up the River Ridge District regular season next Tuesday at Blacksburg Country Club.