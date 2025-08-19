Cougar Golfers Tie for 2nd at Roanoke Country Club

The Pulaski County golf team traveled to Roanoke Country Club for the second round of the River Ridge District round robin, where they battled both the heat and the challenging course known for hosting some of the area’s top tournaments.

The Cougars rose to the occasion, posting a team score of 317 to tie Salem for second place, just five strokes behind Blacksburg’s winning 312. Cave Spring followed with 323, Hidden Valley finished at 324, and Patrick Henry and Christiansburg each carded 335.

Individually, Salem’s Ashnoor Kaufman took medalist honors with an impressive 69. He was followed by Andrew Draper of Cave Spring (72) and Harris Camp of Hidden Valley (74). Pulaski County’s Will Rackaway and Evan Singleton both fired solid 75s, tying for fourth place.

The Cougars’ scoring was rounded out by Boone Blevins, who placed 11th with a 79, and Connor Whitaker, who shot an 88.

With another strong performance, Pulaski County showed they are a serious contender in district play as the season moves forward.

—

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School