Cougar second half comeback falls short

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

SALEM – Down 15 points early in the third quarter, 34-49 the Pulaski County Cougars battled their way back to within three at 57-54 with 3:55 to go in the game. The rally fell short, however, with Salem hanging on to win, 70-64.

Down just three and with the ball the Cougars would turn the ball over and Salem would hit a bucket and get fouled with 2:40 showing.

The Spartans would then rebound a missed Pulaski County free throw and hit another bucket to put them back up six, 61-54.

They would then force another turnover and hit another shot to put the game away.

Instead of being within one or have a tie game the Cougars found themselves down nine, 63-54 within one minute and thirty seconds.

That was a huge sequence of events that went against the Cougars.

Sophomore Justus Hash scored a game high 23 points. He scored 13 of the Cougars’ 21 fourth quarter points. Tootie O’Dell pumped in 14 and Chase Lawrence chipped in with 12.

Salem (12-10) got 17 points from Lamarius Fox. Big man Marvin Fields knocked down 12, while Lucas Yerton contributed 11.

“I’m really pleased with the way we fought back and battled in the second half. We played really well at times tonight,” said head coach Anthony Akers.

Salem led for most of the game and took an 9-point lead into intermission, 43-34. They would take a 52-43 advantage into the final stanza.

One of the big differences in the game was Salem shot 20 foul shots to the visiting Cougars’ three!

The Salem junior varsity defeated the Cougar JV, 65-39. Salem got 15 points from Vaychius Hamm and 10 from Logan Sparks. Boone Blevins had 10 and Thomas Farris eight in the Cougar junior varsity’s last game of the season. They finished the season with a 13-9 record.

Pul. Co. – Hash 23, Lawrence 12, O’Dell 14, Harlow 5, Reed 6, Carrasco 2, Turner 2, Salem – Clemens 9, Fox 17, Fields 12, Yerton 11, Moyer 4, Carver 7, Brown 7, Coe 3

3-PT. Goals – Pulaski Co. – 9 (Hash 5, O’Dell 3, Harlow), Salem – 6- ( Clemens 3, Carver, Yerton,Brown )

Total FG’s – Pulaski co. – 27, Salem – 27

FT’s – Pulaski Co. 1-3, Salem 11-20

Total Fouls – Pulaski Co. – 21, Salem – 7

Fouled Out – Pulaski Co. – O’Dell

Technicals – None