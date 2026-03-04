Cougar thinclads turn in strong showing at state meet

Pulaski County Track & Field may have fallen short of a team championship at the state meet, but the Cougars delivered standout performances and made history along the way.

Anius Slaughter set the tone early in the two-day competition. Entering the meet seeded ninth, Slaughter rose to the occasion with a massive personal record in the shot put, launching a throw of 46’8″ — nearly a full foot beyond his previous best. His effort earned him a third-place finish and All-State honors.

On day two, Cole Boone added another chapter to his remarkable career. Boone captured the state title in the 1000 meters for the third time, crossing the finish line in 2:24.37 to secure yet another championship.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Tanner Toney, Braxton Merchant, Bryant Nottingham, and Jackson Squires delivered a record-breaking performance. The quartet clocked a school-record time of 1:33.17, finishing ninth overall.

Merchant showcased his versatility throughout the meet, competing in three events and earning ninth-place finishes in both the high jump and long jump.

The 4×400-meter relay team of Silas Sweet, Tanner Linkous, Jackson Squires, and Cole Boone turned in an impressive performance as well, finishing second in the state.

When the final scores were tallied, the Cougars placed 10th out of 33 teams with 24 points.

While it wasn’t the championship finish they had hoped for, Pulaski County proved it can compete with the best — and the Cougars now turn their focus toward a promising outdoor season.

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School