Cougar track and field competes after three-week break

One of the biggest highlights of the meet came in the shot put, where freshman Colin Wright delivered a personal best throw of 12.56 meters (41-2.5). Wright’s continued improvement has made him one to watch, and he is already showing the potential to do big things for Pulaski throwing events in the future.

Speed was on display in the sprint events, led by junior Tanner Toney, who ran 6.79 in the 55 meter dash, finishing just outside the top 10 in a competitive field. Sophomore Jackson Squires followed closely, tying his personal record of 6.81, continuing a strong indoor season and showing consistency against top competition.

In the 500 meters, junior Alex Flores turned in one of the Cougars’ top finishes of the day, placing second overall with a time of 1:11.12. His performance anchored a solid showing from the mid-distance group.

Field events also saw success from sophomore Brayden Snell, who placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 6.02 meters (19-9), while also competing in the 55 meters earlier in the meet.

The day wrapped up with an exciting finish in the boys 4×200 relay, where the team of Tanner Toney, Braxton Merchant, Bryant Nottingham, and Jackson Squires raced to a second-place finish in 1:35.31, capping off a strong team performance.

With Region approaching, the Cougars used the Top 600 Invitational to shake off the rust and re-establish confidence. As the team heads into the final stretch of the season, performances like these show the Cougars are finding their stride at the right time.