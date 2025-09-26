Cougar volleyball teams battle Carroll County

The Pulaski County High School volleyball teams traveled to Carroll County on Monday, September 22, 2025, for a matchup against the Cavaliers.

The Junior Varsity squad opened play at 5:30 p.m. and came out strong, sweeping the match in two straight sets. The Cougars won 25–13 in the first and 25–16 in the second, improving their season record to 7–2.

“JV continues to put in the work and it shows,” said JV Head Coach Duane Minnick. “The girls played with confidence and stayed aggressive from start to finish. I’m proud of how this group is coming together.”

Varsity took the court next in a hard-fought battle. Pulaski County dropped the first two sets 13–25 and 16–25 before rallying to take the third set 25–18. The Cavaliers ultimately secured the match with a 25–16 win in the fourth set. The Cougars now hold a 3–5 record on the season.

“Carroll County is always a tough matchup,” said Varsity Head Coach Madison Webb. “We had stretches where we moved the ball really well and showed a lot of fight, especially in that third set. We’re continuing to grow as a team and the effort is there—we just have to find more consistency.”

Stat leaders for Pulaski County included:

Kyrsten Keith – 2 aces, 4 kills

Ainsley Vaughan – 13 digs

Lylah Minnick – 7 kills, 21 assists, 7 digs

Jagger Davis – 7 kills, 9 digs

Ellie MacDonald – 9 kills, 12 digs

The Cougars returned to action on Thursday, September 25, when they hosted Christiansburg at Pulaski County High School.

Fans are invited to come out and support the Lady Cougar Volleyball team—and grab hot, delicious Sal’s Pizza at the concession stand during the games.

For the latest updates and the full season lineup, visit the Pulaski County High School Athletics page.