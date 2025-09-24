Cougars Cap RRD Season With Historic Finish

Pulaski County wrapped up the River Ridge District regular season in impressive fashion, posting a team score of 314 at Blacksburg Country Club. The Cougars tied Salem for second place on the day, finishing just behind host Blacksburg’s 294.

The strong showing secured Pulaski County a tie for third in the final district standings with Cave Spring — marking the program’s best regular season finish in 15 years.

Boone Blevins led the Cougars with a 77, while Evan Singleton, Connor Whitaker, and Kaleb Sartin each carded 79. Notably, both Whitaker and Sartin broke into the 70s for the first time, a sign of the team’s growing depth. Rounding out the scoring were Will Rackaway with an 80 and Cayden Mines with an 86.

For their consistent play throughout the six mini-tournament round robin, Singleton and Rackaway earned All-District Second Team honors.

While the Cougars still have two non-district matches left on the schedule, the team’s focus now shifts to the regional tournament at Draper Valley on October 6.