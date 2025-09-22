Cougars Dominate at The Pioneer Stampede 5K
On Wednesday, September 17, the Pulaski County Cross Country team traveled to Fort Chiswell for their third meet of the season—and they made their presence known.
The boys team was paced by a standout performance from Jonah Morgan, who crossed the finish line in 1st place overall. Teammate Joshua Sechrist also delivered a strong race, earning a 6th-place finish.
On the girls side, the Cougars were unstoppable at the front of the pack. Dani Carroll claimed the individual title with a 1st-place finish, followed closely by Olivia King in 2nd place, giving Pulaski a dominant one-two punch.
With momentum on their side, the Cougars look to carry their success into their next competition this Saturday, September 27, in Bristol.
—
Scott Vest
Athletic & Activities Director
Pulaski County High School