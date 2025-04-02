Cougars get first win in softball, 19-2

Staff Report

After losing two heartbreakers to Carroll County (11-9) and Halifax County (9-8), the Pulaski County softball team went into its game Tuesday against Carroll County looking to turn things around.

And boy they did!

The Cougars got their first win of the season in Hillsville, plastering the Cavaliers, 19-2.

Victoria Hale led the way for Pulaski County, driving in six runs on three hits.

Hale’s big hits were a three-run double in the fourth, and another three-run double in the sixth.

Pulaski County put the game away for good in the sixth inning, plating 11 runs.

Besides Hale’s three-run double, Shelby Dobbins and Addison Puckett both hit home runs in the inning. Dobbins’ blast score two runs, while Puckett’s was a solo shot.

Emma Nester’s single accounted for two runs in the inning along with Sara Ritter’s double that scored two runs. The 11th run came home on a Cavalier error.

Sophia Hall started on the mound for the Cougars and went the whole six innings allowing just four hits and two runs (only one earned), while striking out seven and walking one.

The Cougars had 18 hits in the game.

Now 1-2 on the season, the Cougars were to face Northside at home Thursday and travel Friday to Cave Spring.