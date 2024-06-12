Cougars’ Greg Allen Coach of Year in Class 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League announces its 2024 Class 3 all-state baseball team. Tabb junior pitcher Jake Mutter is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Pulaski County head coach Greg Allen is the Class 3 Coach of the Year.

A Cougar freshman also made All-State First Team.

Mutter, a hard-throwing right-hander and offensive threat, struck out 71 batters in 51.2 innings pitched, posting a 4.7 K/BB ratio. He posted a 7-2 record with a 1.35 ERA, allowing ten earned runs and 37 hits. As a shortstop, Mutter batted .567 with seven doubles, four triples, 21 RBI, 18 runs, 13 BB, and a .867 fielding percentage. He remains uncommitted.

Pulaski County’s Greg Allen led his Cougars to a 16-11 record and a state semifinal appearance before losing to York 11-6. After opening the season under .500 through 15 games, Allen turned the Cougars season around, winning nine of their final 11 games and the Region 3D championship. He has a career 52-47 record, which includes a River Ridge District title.

Twelve (12) players make up the first and second teams (three pitchers, one catcher, one 1st baseman, one 2nd baseman, one 3rd baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one DH). Only those players selected to all-region first teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team. Each All-State selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).

Pulaski County freshman second baseman Kaleb Sartin also made the All-State First Team.