Cougars Have Strong Showing in Alleghany

On Saturday, September 20, the Cougars Cross Country team traveled to Alleghany for the 11th Annual Alleghany XC Invitational, where several athletes posted personal records.

For the girls, Dani Carroll led the way with a PR of 21:36, while Nina Bucey-Card broke the 23-minute mark for the first time.

On the boys’ side, Tanner Linkous paced the team with a PR of 17:29. He was joined by strong performances from Jonah Morgan, Cecil Black, and Mason Hayes, who all set new personal bests.

The Cougars will be back in action on Saturday, September 27, when they head to Bristol for the Bristol Cross.

