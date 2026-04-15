Cougars Outlast Vikings for Victory

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Playing on a sunny and hot Wednesday evening at Historical Calfee Park, the Pulaski County Cougars picked up a big out-of-district win over Northside, 16-8.

The Cougars scored in five of their six at-bats. Seven players had at least one RBI, and eight different players scored a run. Seth Carter knocked in four, as did Konner Furrow. Kaleb Sartin had a single, a double, and a triple as he scored three times and knocked in a run. Ty Stacy scored three runs and had two RBI.

Starting pitcher Cole Hutton went 2.1 innings to pick up the win. He allowed four runs on four hits. He was relieved by Jude Garrett, who pitched three innings, striking out five.

Furrow finished the game on the mound for the Cougars, as he went 1.2 innings, surrendering one run on two hits.

“Proud of the guys tonight,” said Cougar head coach Greg Allen. “This was a huge win for us. Jude (Garrett) came in and pitched well for us there. This is a young team, and if we can limit the walks and get some key hits, we can beat some people. I see this team growing, and we have some potential. This really was a team win here tonight.”

Northside’s Justin Tucker went two for four at the plate with three RBI. He also took the loss on the mound. He went three innings, allowing five runs and five hits. He walked four, hit a batter, and threw two wild pitches. Brett Taylor had two hits and knocked in two.

The Vikings scored three runs in the first, but gave up two in the bottom of the first. They would then see the homestanding Cougars cross the plate three times in the second, as the Cougars took the lead 5-3 after two innings over the Vikings.

Pulaski Co. (4-4) would score three runs in the bottom of the fourth, and one in the fifth to take a 9-4 lead. After surrendering three runs in the top of the sixth, the Cougars would put the game away by scoring seven runs in their half of the sixth inning.

The Cougars will be back in action Tuesday, April 21, as they host the Salem Spartans.

Pulaski Co. 2 3 0 3 1 7 X – 16

Northside 3 0 1 0 0 3 1- 8

Pulaski Co. – 16 runs- 12 hits – 1 error- 7 LOB

Northside – 8 runs – 8 hits – 3 errors – 10 LOB

Pulaski Co. – WP – Hutton

Northside – LP – Tucker