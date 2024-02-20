Cougars’ season comes to an End

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

ROANOKE – The Cougar boys basketball team saw their season come to end Friday night at Hidden Valley as they lost to the Titans, 72-51.

The first half was a disappointment as the Cougars found themselves down, 31-20. They committed 14 turnovers and gave the Titans second and third chances on the boards.

The second half, the Cougars (6-17) started fast, scoring the first six points and cutting their deficit to just five, 31-26.

Hidden Valley would call timeout and then hit three threes and never looked back. The win sends them on to play the number one seed in Class 3 Region D Tunstall.

The Cougars got nine points from senior Marcus Reed in his last game as a Cougar. Sophomore Justus Hash was held scoreless in the first half finishing with eight . Chase Lawrence scored six in the first half and had eight for the game. Jalere Harlow and Tootie O’Dell both chipped in with seven points apiece.

The Titans (9-14) got a game high 19 points from 6-5 Wynn Womeldorf. He knocked down three threes. He got help from Steele Torrence who knocked down 17 points. Braxton Nichols scored 12 and eight players scored in the win.

“I’m proud how we came back after intermission, cutting their lead to five, but they answered with three’s,” said head coach Anthony Akers.

The game was the same story of how the season went for the Cougars as they made too many turnovers, missed too many shots, and surrendered too many easy buckets. They gave up too many second, third and fourth chances on the boards.

PC – 10 10 13 18- 51

HV – 19 12 20 21 -72

PC – Reed 9, O’Dell 7, Lawrence 8, Hash 8, Harlow 7, Sweet 5, Carrasco 4, Turner 3, HV – W. Womeldorf – 19, Nichols 12, Torrence 17, Bartlett 7, Clarke 8, Cooper 4, N. Womeldorf 2, Gattuso 3

3-Pt. Goals – PC – 5 (O’Dell 2, Turner, Sweet, Lawrence) HV – 8 ( W. Womeldorf 3, Torrence 3, Clarke, Bartlett)

Total Goals – PC – 20, HV – 28

FT’s – PC – 6-11, HV – 7-16

Fouls – PC – 15, HV – 14

Fouled Out- None

Technicals – None