Cougars Track & Field at Wampler’s Insurance Abingdon Invitational

By Britney Whittaker

The Cougars put on an impressive display at the Wampler’s Insurance Abingdon Invitational on Saturday, March 29th, competing against 26 schools and 812 athletes from four states. Both the boys and girls teams finished strong, securing 9th place overall.

The boys’ team earned a total of 41 points, with standout performances from several athletes. Junior Braxton Merchant took center stage, capturing 1st place in the high jump, which also earned him a spot at the state meet. Aiden Moore added a strong finish with a 2nd place in shot put, while Anius Slaughter took 2nd in the discus and also earned a state qualification. Tanner Linkous continued to impress, finishing 2nd in the 1600 meters, rounding out the boys’ team’s top performances.

For the girls’ team, which scored 21 points, there were multiple strong relay finishes. The Swedish Medley Relay team (100m, 200m, 300m, and 400m) placed 5th, and the 4x200m relay team secured a 3rd place finish. The 4x100m relay team finished 4th, and the 4x400m relay team placed 7th. Olivia King also had a strong individual performance, earning 5th place in the 300m hurdles.

Braxton Merchant was the clear standout of the day, making his debut high school track meet one to remember. His state-qualifying performance in the high jump earned him a gold medal and is just the beginning of what looks like an exciting track career. With his natural talent and potential, Braxton is a name to watch in the future.

Several other athletes set personal records at the meet, showing growth and determination. Notable PRs included Gaige Barton in the 400 meters, Carmen Ferguson in shot put, Olivia King in the 100 meters, Madison O’Dell in the 100-meter hurdles, Braxton Merchant in the 100 meters and high jump, Sandy Arteaga-Santos in discus, Lilli Simmers in discus, and Jordan Smith in the 200 meters.

The Cougars’ effort at the Abingdon Invitational proved that both teams have the talent and drive to compete. With several athletes qualifying for the state competition, Cougar Track & Field is on a roll.