Cougars Win Season-Opening Golf Match

Pulaski County’s golf team kicked off the 2025 season with a strong showing, claiming victory in a tri-team match against Carroll County and Christiansburg at Draper Valley Golf Club.

Sophomores Will Rackaway and Evan Singleton led the Cougars with impressive rounds of 74 and 75, respectively. Both earned first-team all-region honors as freshmen and appear poised for another standout season.

Sophomore Cayden Mines added an 83, while junior Boone Blevins contributed an 85 to round out the team’s scoring. Connor Whitaker and Beckam Ingram also competed for the Cougars.

Carroll County’s Trace Reavis earned medalist honors with an even-par 72.

Final Team Scores: