Cougars XC Shine at Bristol Cross

Bristol, VA – The Pulaski County Cross Country teams turned in several strong performances at the annual Bristol Cross, held Saturday on the Steele Creek Course.

In the Junior Varsity Girls division, Brianna Farmer earned a top-five finish, placing 5th overall. On the Varsity Girls side, Dani Carroll led the Cougars with a 10th-place finish, followed closely by Nina Bucey-Card, who secured 18th.

The Junior Varsity Boys were paced by Cecil Black, who crossed the line in 25th place. Meanwhile, Eleanor Speed highlighted the day with a personal record, clocking a time of 25:52.

The Cougars will continue their season on Saturday, October 4, when they travel to Salem to compete at Green Hill Park.

—

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School