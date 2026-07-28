Council Moves to Suspend Erickson

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski Town Council at a special meeting held Monday night, approved a resolution suspending Councilman Steven Erickson in light of his felony arrests involving receipt and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The resolution also requested Erickson’s resignation from Council and initiated proceedings to have him removed from Council.

Erickson, elected in 2024, was arrested Thursday, July 22nd by the FBI and charged with two felony counts for the receipt and distribution of child sexual abuse material. He remains incarcerated without bond in the Roanoke Adult Detention Center.

Following a closed session meeting with town attorneys as permitted by state law, Council returned to open session and took action on the resolution.

Council based its action under Sections 3.10 and 3.11 of the Town Charter. These sections provide that officers of the town may be suspended and removed for misconduct in office or neglect of duty. Council members may be removed from office only after being given an opportunity for a hearing before removal. A unanimous vote of the remaining members of Council is required to remove a council member.

The resolution, read into the record by Mayor Shannon Collins, found that “the conduct Mr. Erickson is accused of is odious and has no place in our society or community.”

The resolution recognized that, “Mr. Erickson is entitled to due process of law and the presumption of innocence in his criminal proceedings but acknowledged that “the publicly released evidence suggests a foundation exists for these charges.”

Council found that “the best interests of the community demand that Mr. Erickson no longer participate in the Town’s business as a council member.”

Council ordered that Erickson be suspended from his duties as a council member, effective immediately for a period of 60 days. Council also made its finding that Erickson committed misconduct in office based on evidence that he received and distributed child sex abuse material while a member of Council.

Council called upon Erickson to resign from his positions immediately to release the Town and community from further proceedings and allow the Town and its citizens to move forward.

In the event that Erickson does not resign, the resolution states that Town Council will vote at its September 1, 2026, regular meeting to remove him from Council for misconduct in office. If he wishes to be heard at that meeting, Erickson is to notify Council on or before August 12, 2026.

In its final act the Town approved the following statement: “Tonight the Pulaski Town Council voted to suspend Council Member Steven Erickson, effective immediately, based upon evidence that he received and distributed child sex abuse material while a member of Town Council. The conduct Mr. Erickson is accused of is odious and has no place in our community and society. Although Mr. Erickson is entitled to the presumption of innocence in his criminal matter, the publicly released evidence required the Council to act promptly to protect the community’s best interests. The Town Council urges Mr. Erickson to resign immediately so that the town can move forward. If he does not do so, the Town Council will act to remove him in accordance with the Town Charter.”

Following the reading of the resolution and order, Council approved it unanimously.

When asked about citizens applauding Council for their decision Mayor Collins responded, “That really means something, because that’s our whole goal on everything, is to do what is best for our town. This is one of the things that really matters. We had to step up and do what we felt was correct. We feel this is the right thing for this matter.”

Regarding the next steps in finding a new Council member, Collins said that would be considered after the current situation is settled. He said that Council will have to appoint an interim member followed by a special election in November.

In reflecting on the impact the arrest has had on the community, Collins said, “It’s really unimaginable. You don’t expect this kind of stuff in your town. We will trudge on through this and come out better than we were I hope, and move forward, because we are not stopping. We will continue to move forward. Pulaski will continue to grow and become better.”