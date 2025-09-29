County, All Points Broadband hold groundbreaking for broadband project

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County and All Points Broadband held a groundbreaking ceremony for a fiber-to-the-home broadband project that will deliver service to unserved homes and businesses in Pulaski County representing a total investment of over $55 million.

The Pulaski project is funded through investments by Pulaski County, the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Telecommunications Initiative and All Points Broadband, Pulaski County is the eleventh Virginia county where All Points Broadband has construction underway or completed through public-private partnerships. Broadband access is expected to be available in portions of the county network by the end of 2025 and available to all locations by June 2026.

“The deployment of this magnitude of fiber throughout the remainder of the county is the largest public/private infrastructure investment project in the history of Pulaski County, and when complete, it will prove to be one of the most impactful projects in decades that will ultimately help propel our community to the next level,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator. “It has taken a remarkable partnership to make an endeavor of this scale even possible, and we could not have dared to embark on it without the tremendous support of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, All Point Broadband’s willingness to invest in our community, and the vision and leadership of the Board of Supervisors.”

“The Board of Supervisors is excited to break ground on this long-awaited project and begin laying the fiber that will provide broadband connectivity to the remainder of our citizens throughout the county who have been patiently waiting for this 21st-century infrastructure to arrive,” stated Laura Walters, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “It has taken a tremendous amount of hard work and resilience to finally launch this historic project, and we want to thank the County Administration, All Points Broadband and the team at the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for strategically solving the riddle of how to deliver universal broadband to the citizens of Pulaski County who have been without.”

“I am delighted that All Points Broadband has chosen to expand service in Pulaski County,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “The public-private partnerships with Pulaski County will provide high-speed internet access to underserved homes and businesses. Pulaski County has had the leadership and vision to make these investments to ensure their citizens have the connectivity needed to participate in daily life, and this is why Pulaski County is a strong competitive community.”

“I am extraordinarily pleased that universal broadband access will soon be a reality for Pulaski County residents,” stated Delegate Jason Ballard. “I have worked hard alongside Pulaski County staff, elected officials, and state broadband administrators to ensure that all who live in the New River Valley have access to this essential service, and I thank All Points Broadband for their strong partnership and commitment to serving our region.”

“This project marks a critical milestone in expanding broadband access across Pulaski County,” said Maggie Beal, Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. “By connecting more than 7,800 homes, businesses, and community buildings, this broadband deployment will help bridge the digital divide and enhance opportunities for residents in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship.”

“Broadband to the premises has proven to be a key driver in attracting and retaining a talented young workforce, which is critical to competing in today’s global economy,” said New River Valley Regional Commission Executive Director Kevin Byrd. “Pulaski County’s investment in broadband will ensure a competitive advantage for long-term economic success and community well-being.”

“We are quickly building out our network in Pulaski County to provide industry leading services to customers that previously did not have access to affordable high-speed internet services,” said Joe Canavan, Chief Executive Officer of All Points Broadband. “We have reached this milestone because of the vision of Pulaski County leaders and our strong partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia and AEP to bridge the digital divide.”

Residents and businesses can call 804-817-3055 or visit APBfiber.com/bestoffer and use the promo code BESTOFFER to save up to $400 on fiber internet service.

