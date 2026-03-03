County supervisors re-affirm 2nd Amendment support

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors last Monday night re-affirmed its support for the original 2019 resolution that the county is a 2nd Amendment supportive county.

Board Chair Laura Walters said the board had received numerous inquiries from citizens about the issue.

She said the original 2019 resolution, which was re-affirmed in 2020, is still the standing position of Pulaski County.

She added that Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell had also affirmed his support in 2020 and that support is still the standing position of the sheriff.

The 2nd Amendment – and whether towns, cities and counties across the Commonwealth still support it – has entered the spotlight again this year as several new gun laws have been introduced by Democratic legislators since the beginning of this year’s session of the Virginia General Assembly.

In other news from Monday’s meeting, the board approved a request from Pulaski County Treasurer Melinda Worrell to print a list of delinquent real estate taxes for the 2023 tax year.

The list – usually several pages long – is slated to be printed in The Patriot and The Southwest Times around mid-March.

The board approved paying the $2,500 cost of printing the list. Both the treasurer and County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said printing of the list does result in much in delinquent tax revenue being collected.

Also, the county’s Ashley Edmonds gave a Black History Month presentation on the importance of black churches in the county.

Her entire presentation can be seen as part of the meeting livestream on Patriot Publishing’s Facebook page. Her presentation begins at the 31:00 mark of the video.

Finally, the board will consider in March a resolution of support for the Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) at Volvo to obtain advanced certification through the state.