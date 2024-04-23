Dallas Palmer “Mutt” Hancock, age 85 of Draper passed away Monday, April 22, 2024 at

his home. Born May 27, 1938, he was the son of the late Buford Palmer Hancock and Maggie May Phillips Hancock. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Watson Hancock; Brothers, Larry, Benny, Dave and Pete Hancock; and sisters, Velma Jane Winebarger and Diane Holdren.

Mutt is survived by his

Children – Samuel Hancock – Roanoke, Dallas Suellen (Kevin) Morgan – Draper, Timothy (Tammy) Hancock – Draper, Mitzi Hancock-Spencer (Ronnie) – Barren Springs

Grandchildren – Lauren Mitzi (Cody Truitt) Nelson, Barry Parker Anderson (Roxanne Ayers) – Pulaski, Tyler Green – Draper

Great Grandson – Maverick Reid Nelson

Brother – Gary Hancock – NC

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel with Pastor Eddie Dalton officiating. Interment will follow at the Duncan Cemetery, Draper.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday evening April 25, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, 1631 Bobwhite Blvd., Pulaski.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.