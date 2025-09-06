Dana Lynn Saunders was welcomed by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday September 3, 2025. She departed this life peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, leaving behind a true legacy of faith, compassion, kindness and unwavering love.

She was preceeded in death by her

Mother & Father – John Monroe Coffey and Reba Daphine Coffey

Sister – Jennifer Dean

Brothers – Mike Coffey, Benny Coffey, and Scotty Coffey

Nephews – Christopher Dean, Jason Dean, and Logan Dean

She is survived by her

Daughter & Very Best Friend – Markie Saunders (Derrick Stoots) and her very soon arriving granddaughter Amelia Gracelynn Stoots

Special Great Nephew – Mattheu Dean

Sisters – Sue Hatcher, Zetta Hayes (Charlie)

Brother – Jeff Coffey

Nieces & Nephews – Chico Coffey, Jada Dean, Isaiah Coffey and Daylynn Dean

Very Special Friends that she considered Sisters, along with many other Cherished family members.

Dana was a cherished member of Abundant Life/ New Hope Church for over 26 years. Her relentless faith and radiant spirit were a true testament to the goodness of God. She loved her family unconditionally and her light and love for people shone brightly through every season of her life, regardless of all of the battles she faced.

Through her strength, wisdom, and steadfast belief in the power of prayer, Dana touched countless hearts. She left a legacy of Grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her forevermore. She was our Angel here on Earth.

Her service will be Tuesday September 9, 2025 at New Hope Church in Pulaski VA. Visitation will be 5-7 with the Funeral following at 7 pm with Pastor Randall Lawrence Sr & Pastor Randall Lawrence Jr presiding.

The family would like to Thank the ladies of DaVita Dialysis in Radford along with countless medical professionals that have taken such good care of her over the years. We are eternally grateful.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the City of Refuge in Pulaski in memory of Dana.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700