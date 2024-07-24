Danny Page McClure, age 77 of Dublin passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at his home with family. Born April 12, 1947 in Chilhowie, Virginia he was the son of the late Cecil Page McClure & Norma Sturgill McClure.

Danny was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Volvo Trucks with over 35 years of service as well as running many other businesses in the community including farming, a car wash and real estate.

He is survived by his

Wife – Carolyn Sayers McClure

Children – Daniel Justin (Samantha) McClure, Caitlin Paige McClure and Michael McClure

Stepson – Timothy Mark (Casey) Delph

Grandchildren – Daniel Taylor McClure, William Abel McClure, Camilla Paige Thompson

Step Grandchildren – Kelsey Lean (Donald) Delph, Samantha (Coy) Smith

Step Great Grandchildren – Colton Drew Smith, Cora Grace Smith

Sister – Angela Sue (Jerry) McClure

Mother-in-law – Mildred J. Sayers

Brother-in-law – Freddie Cecil Sayers

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Chapel, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 PM until the time of service.

