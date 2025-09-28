Daris “Taterbug” O’Dell Smythers, age 87 of Allisonia, Virginia passed away Friday, September 26, 2025. Born May 1, 1938 in Bartley, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Trent Roy Smythers & Alta E. Alexander Smythers. Daris was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Dayna Whitt Smythers; sons, Michael O. Smythers and Roydon Scott Smythers; and grandson, Gary Daniel Taylor.

Daris “Taterbug” is survived by his

Children – Dari Smythers Jenkins – Pulaski; Sonja Smythers Taylor – Allisonia; Daris Dwayne Smythers – Allisonia

Grandchildren – Chelsey L. (Chance) Carico; Joshua D. Taylor and (Stephanie Shinn); Candace Linville (late Jonathan Linville); Kayla (William) Mooney; Samantha (John) Stanger

Great Grandchildren – Hunter Dalton; Garrett Dalton and (Mia Wright); Maverick Carico, Jackson Carico, Ania Austin; Audrey Stanger; Abigail Stanger; Fletcher Mooney; Hattie Mooney; Claire Mooney, Cora Mooney, Rachel Linville

Great Great Grandson – Abel Mathew Dalton

Brothers – Curtis Wendell Smythers – Allisonia; Eugene Smythers – Allisonia

Daris was born the oldest of five children in Bartley, West Virginia, to Trent and Alta Smythers. His father left the coal mining industry when Daris was two years old to return to his roots in southwest Virginia. Trent settled in Allisonia, Virginia where he operated a grocery store for H. T. Marshall for a short time, and purchased a 350-acre farm and house to raise his family there. Young Daris thrived on the dairy farm and enjoyed operating the farm equipment. He shared lots of stories from his youth about helping other farmers in the community with different farming activities.

Shortly after Daris married Dayna Whitt in 1957, he built a house on his parent’s farm and took over the farm operation for his father. Daris also obtained work with a local contractor where he operated various types of excavation equipment. This led to the establishment of D. O. Smythers Excavation, where heand his sons worked in preparing home sites and installation of septic systems for new homes constructed in the area.

After a few years in the dairy business, Taterbug sold the dairy cattle and raised beef cattle for the rest of his life. He also had a timber harvesting and sawmill operation with his sons for several years. Afterward he returned full time to his excavation business.

Daris was a gentle, quiet, but very strong andthoughtful man who loved Jesus Christ, his family, friends, and neighbors. Their home was filled with the love of five generations. He joined Dayna as a member of the Pulaski Seventh-Day Adventist Church and welcomed hearing the Word and hymns with every opportunity.

Daris was blessed with a good memory, quick wit, and the ability to share wonderful life stories. He loved to make others laugh and help his friends and neighbors when possible. He always seemed to quietly endure the challenges of life with amazing strength.

Upon construction of the Smythers Family picnic shelter and associated facilities, on their farm adjacent to Big Reed Island Creek, Daris and Dayna hosted many years of family reunions and community cookouts, often followed with Bluegrass music performed by his brother, Olen and his musician friends. They loved their little piece of Heaven by the creek and enjoyed sharing it with family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM – Friday, October 3, 2025 at the Smythers Family Picnic Shelter (424 Buck Island Lane, Allisonia, VA 24347) with Pastor Grace Peno officiating. Interment will follow at the Farris/Smythers Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time on Friday.

To sign Taterbug’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.