David Allen Wyatt, 51, of Dublin passed away on July 29, 2025, at his home. Born on September 12, 1973, to Shirley and Kay Wyatt who preceded him in death along with his grandparents, George and Birdie Wyatt and Woodson and Frances Weise.

David was a fun-loving guy who looked for the best in everybody he met. He was a true mechanic who enjoyed working on cars, trucks and even motorcycles where he found most of his enjoyment. David formerly was a foreman at New River Precision Machine Shop. He absolutely loved living in the heart of the New River Valley. He fully appreciated the New River, the mountains, but the people. David will be remembered, not only for his intelligence and personality but for the way he loved everyone in his life and enjoyed meeting and getting to know new people.

David is survived by his brother; Steven Ray Wyatt who currently resides is Cambodia.

A time of visitation will be Monday, August 11, 2025, from five o’clock until seven at Norris Funeral Services in Pulaski. Funeral services for his friends and family will be on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, beginning at one o’clock with Jeff Martin officiating. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens.

