David Lee Crowder JR, a devoted father of four, passed away unexpectedly at 51 on January 28th 2026, leaving behind a family and community forever changed by his absence.

Above all else, David lived for his children. He was a steady presence, a protector, and a tireless supporter who put his family’s needs before his own without hesitation. His love showed up in everyday ways—long workdays, quiet sacrifices, and constant efforts to make life better for those he cared about. Whether it be taking his sons to a wrestling tournament or cooking in the kitchen with his daughter, he was there and he made an effort.

Known for his goofy sense of humor, David had a gift for lightening the mood with both family and friends. Whether it was an odd joke, a silly face, or an unexpected dance break, he reminded everyone not to take life too seriously. His laughter was contagious.

A deeply work-driven man, David took great pride in providing for his family. He believed in hard work, responsibility, and showing up when it mattered the most—values he lived by and passed on through example. His dedication and work ethic were evident to all who knew him.

Though his life was cut far too short, David leaves behind a legacy of love, selflessness, and joy. He will be remembered for his big heart, his goofy spirit, and his unwavering devotion to his children.

David is survived by his four children, Jacob, Brandon, Alexa and Jackson Crowder. As well as Sandra Peacock Crowder, the mother of his four children, and Joesph Crowder, his brother. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always.

Funeral services are pending and will be announced.

