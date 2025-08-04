David Smith is the recipient of Lawrence University’s Brackenridge Prize in Physics

APPLETON, WI — David Smith, a physics major from Radford, VA, is the recipient of Lawrence University’s J. Bruce Brackenridge Prize in Physics, which recognizes an outstanding junior or senior physics major with a strong academic record and significant potential for future work in physics. Smith is senior with a near perfect record in physics and mathematics courses, and has taken (and plans to take) every available course the department offers. He has complemented his class work with off-campus research, and he has demonstrated an excellence that will serve him well as a professional physicist.

About Lawrence University

Lawrence University is a liberal arts college located along the banks of the Fox River in Appleton, Wisconsin. Founded in 1847, Lawrence has an enrollment of about 1,500 students drawn from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. It features a college of arts and sciences and a conservatory of music, both annually ranked among the best in the nation.