Debra Ann Harrell affectionately known as Debbi passed away in her home with her family by her side on August 17th, 2024, in Dublin, Virginia.

Debbi loved sunflowers. In their simple yet striking presence they remind us of the importance of turning towards the light, much like our souls are called to turn towards the light of God’s love. The Lord plucked the most beautiful sunflower and took it home to His mighty garden.

Debbi devoted her life to love and helping others in her community because she knew what it was like to struggle. As a single parent going to college and working multiple jobs to make ends meet she understood that everyone needed a helping hand. After being the first in her family to graduate from college she was determined to make a difference with her human services degree. She turned her internship into a full-time career that lasted over a decade as a Case Manager for at-risk youth and adult offenders in Pulaski County. After which she became the Director of Pulaski Daily Bread feeding those in need of nourishment for over 20 years. She was passionate about helping her community and felt it was a calling, not a job. She adored working with the program volunteers she called her ‘Heroes’, and making so many lasting friendships along the way. The Southwest Times Civic Honors Award was presented to Debbi for her unrelenting commitment to volunteerism with the Pulaski Daily Bread in 2012.

Debbi cannot be remembered without mentioning how much of an amazing Mother she was. She was a selfless, strong, and adoring Mother. She and Nicole were the best of friends and inseparable. Enjoying coffee, watching HGTV, cooking recipes from Food Network, and taking vacations to the beach any chance they could. Debbi loved helping in planning Nicole and Angel’s recent wedding in 2022 and was thrilled to introduce people to her son Angel, whom she loved so much.

Debra was preceded in death by her father, Everett Harrell; mother, Lois Harrell; and brother, Ricky Harrell. She is survived by her loving daughter, Nicole Medina Renteria (Harrell); son-in-Law, Angel Medina Renteria; brother, Gary Harrell; sister-in-law, Patty Simmons Harrell; nephews, best friends and sisters by choice, Tamie Hall and Becky May; many cousins and so many friends who will never forget the love she brought to their lives.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Health and Hospice for the care they gave Debbi and her family.

Donations can be sent to GoFundMe https://gofund.me/1aadc101 in honor of the memory of Debbi and to provide support to the family with final expenses.

The Harrell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com