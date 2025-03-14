Del. Arnold to not seek re-election

Represents northwest portion of Pulaski County in 46th House District

Saltville, VA – Delegate Jonathan “Jed” Arnold (R- Smyth) announced Friday, March 14, that he will not seek re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates.

“After much deliberation, I have decided not to seek re-election to the House of Delegates. As many in the district know, my wife, Melanie, was diagnosed with Long-Covid Syndrome shortly before my election. This disease has proven to be a taxing and worthy adversary. It has continued to negatively affect her health and disrupt our life despite a bevy of doctors’ visits, tests, and treatments,” Arnold said. “At this time, pursuing another term in the House is a disservice to my family and the district. Until my term expires, I will continue to serve and represent the 46th House District.”

First elected to the House during a Special Election in August 2023, Arnold was re-elected in the November 2023 General Election. The 46th House of Delegates includes Grayson, Pulaski (part), Smyth, and Wythe counties. He currently serves on the House Courts of Justice and General Laws standing committees, and serves on the Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission and the Department of Corrections Oversight Commission. Arnold’s term in the Virginia House of Delegates expires in January 2026.

“Serving in the Virginia House of Delegates has been the honor of a lifetime. I sincerely thank the voters for the opportunity to serve, the members of the Southwest Virginia Delegation for their guidance and friendship, the members of my campaign for their hard work, my legislative office staff for their tireless efforts, and most importantly my family for their continuous encouragement and support.” Arnold said.