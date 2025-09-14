Dennis Buford Gusler, age 81, of Highland Road, Dublin, VA, lost his fight with Parkinson’s Disease in the early hours of Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Dennis was born to the late Daniel Clayborn & Ada Beatrice Myers Gusler on April 14, 1944 in the Holly Brook Community of Bland, VA.

He graduated from Bland High School and went to work for Richardson – Wayland Electric Co. and retiring after 32 plus years of service. After retirement, he drove a school bus for Plaski County, worked at the Pulaski County Livestock Market as well as farming. He loved working on his farm raising beef cattle. He was a home body and enjoyed staying home and was happy working on his farm.

He liked watching sports and going to Calfee Park baseball games and high school football games. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

He was a big fan of westerns on television and watched a lot of the old westerns when his health declined.

He was an active member of Heritage Church for 40 years and loved his church family. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 70 Union for many years. Always looking for the good in everyone, he was a kind and gentle person and loved by so many.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Melvin Gusler, whom he married 62 years ago, living in Pulaski Co. most of those years on Highland Rd.; his two sons and their families, Craig & Karen Berry Gusler, Dublin, and their children, Cody & Ashley Sowers Gusler and their daughter, Willow and Chelsea & Wyatt Blevins and their children, Sawyer and Amber and Randall & Karen Aker Gusler. Statesville, NC, and their children, Brock & Grace McDougal Gusler, Jake Gusler and Kirsten Gusler.

Dennis was one of ten children. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Jimmy, and Dale, and his sisters, Ethel Lee Burton and Dorothy Hood; surviving siblings, Louise Burton, Richmond, VA, Wanda Townley, Marion, VA, Carol Sue Morris, Galax, and Ronnie & Loma Gusler, Dublin.

Also surviving were his in-laws, who were like brothers and sisters to him. They include Straley & Doris Melvin, Marvin & Susie Melvin, Joyce & Mike Gardner, Sylvia Duncan and Lovada Gusler; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express our love and gratitude for the loving care Good Samaritan Hospice provided for Dennis for the past 8 months. The sweet nurses were a blessing to the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you please consider making memorial donations in Dennis’ name to either Good Samaritan Hospice, 4751 Cove Rd., Roanoke, VA, 24017 or to the Pulaski County 4-H Livestock Club, 143 Third Street, NW, Suite 3, Pulaski, VA, 24301.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 3:00 P.M. at Heritage Church, 6195 Cleburne Blvd., Dublin, VA 24084, with Pastor Joe Ratcliff officiating. Burial will follow in New Dublin Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 P.M. until service time, 3:00 P.M.

The Gusler family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.