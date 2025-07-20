Denny Hamlin Wins Thrilling Overtime Finish at Dover Motor Speedway

By Holly Cain

NASCAR Wire Service

Denny Hamlin prevailed in Sunday’s EchoPark AutoTrader 400 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway – a race that featured a 56-minute red flag for rain, late-race strategy decisions, and involved a pair of overtime restarts before the trophy was ultimately settled between a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

But the veteran Hamlin got it all right when it mattered most, getting a jump on the field in both overtime restarts and in the end holding off his newest teammate Chase Briscoe who was even on fresher tires. It marks back-to-back wins at the Dover concrete-mile for Hamlin and a NASCAR Cup Series-best fourth victory of 2025.

“Things were going pretty well there before the rain and then obviously had to endure a few restarts there,’’ said a smiling Hamlin, 44, who collected his 58th career victory and first trophy since the birth of his son, Jameson last month. “It was tough, those guys gave me a run for it, no doubt about it.’’

“Winning here at Dover is super special to me,’’ he continued. “This is a place I had not been very good at the first half of my career and then to have back-to-back (wins) here the last couple years is amazing.’’

Briscoe certainly pushed Hamlin on that final two-lap sprint to the checkered flag. The two ran door-to-door on the white flag lap – their cars even making slight contact – before Hamlin’s No. 11 JGR Toyota Camry was able to pull around and clear Briscoe’s car, racing off to a .310-second victory and become only the 13th driver in track history to win consecutive races.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson finished third and fourth with another JGR driver, Ty Gibbs rounding out the top five.

For most of the day, it looked as if Hendrick’s Chase Elliott would continue a summer hot streak and claim his second race win in the last four weeks. He led a race best 238 of the 407 laps – taking his first stage win of the season and overcoming an early pit road miscue. But he just wasn’t able to challenge Hamlin.

There was some consolation in Elliott’s sixth place finish, however, as it – combined with teammate William Byron’s accident with two laps remining in regulation – now gives Elliott a 17-point championship lead over Byron with five races remaining in the regular season. It’s the first time he’s led the championship this year.

Elliott led so many laps and essentially controlled race pace, but it was a cycle of pit stops that gave Hamlin opportunity out front. He cycled to the lead when Elliott pit for tires during a caution beating his JGR teammate Christopher Bell on a restart with 60 laps remaining. Hamlin held the lead position when the 56-minute red flag came out for rain with 15 laps to go.

And after all that had to hold off Briscoe on consecutive overtime restarts – ultimately leading the final 67 laps.

“I thought I did everything I needed to and thought I had it there for a second,’’ Briscoe said. “I was so close to clearing him and just couldn’t do it. Obviously racing a teammate, I wanted to make sure at least a JGR car won. Honestly it was a great day. We weren’t probably a second place race car, we were probably fifth to 10th place car. Glad we were able to make a good finish out of it.’’

Behind Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10.

While the top of the championship standings changed with Elliott taking the lead, the four drivers – Reddick, Bowman, Buescher and Wallace – still chasing a points-position in the 16-driver Playoff remained the same. Wallace’s seventh-place finish gives him a 16-point edge on Ryan Preece for that 16th and final transfer position. Kyle Busch, who finished 11th Sunday, is now 39 points behind Wallace.

The race also set the “In-Season Challenge” championship round next week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Gibbs and longshot Ty Dillon advancing to the title round.

Gibbs was paired against Tyler Reddick at Dover and Dillon had to beat John Hunter Nemechek in the other bracket to settle the final two positions for $1 million to-win grand finale of the inaugural incentive program presented by TNT.

In both head-to-head battles, the two drivers ran near each other all afternoon. Gibbs got around Reddick in the closing laps and Dillon benefitted from a “lucky dog” late race pass – he and Nemechek finished 20th and 21st.

“Super cool today, I really appreciate my team.” Gibbs said smiling.

Dillon, who drives the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was similarly ecstatic for the opportunity. He was seeded 32nd among the 32 drivers to qualify for the In-Season Tournament and had to race past drivers like Hamlin in earlier rounds.

“All respect to John Hunter we ran next to each other all day,’’ a thrilled Dillon said. “Just so grateful to have this opportunity and this is one of the greatest things to happen in my career.”

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to one of its premier showcases, the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for next Sunday’s Brickyard 400 (2 p.m. ET, TNT, HBO Max, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Larson is the defending race winner.

–30–

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Delaware

Sunday, July 20, 2025

(13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 407. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 407. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 407. (25) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 407. (9) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 407. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 407. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 407. (31) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 407. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 407. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 407. (10) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 407. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 407. (7) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 407. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 407. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 407. (26) Austin Cindric, Ford, 407. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 407. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 407. (11) Ryan Preece, Ford, 407. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 407. (28) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 406. (30) Zane Smith, Ford, 406. (34) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 405. (32) Riley Herbst #, Toyota, 405. (24) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 405. (18) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 404. (27) Erik Jones, Toyota, 404. (14) Josh Berry, Ford, 404. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 403. (6) Shane Van Gisbergen #, Chevrolet, 400. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 393. (36) Noah Gragson, Ford, Accident, 393. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Accident, 382. (37) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, Fatigue, 369. (33) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, Handling, 302. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, Handling, 232. (17) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, Suspension, 221.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.849 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 40 Mins, 18 Secs. Margin of Victory: .310 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 50 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 0;C. Briscoe 1-13;C. Elliott 14-184;T. Gibbs 185;C. Hocevar 186-193;D. Suarez 194-199;C. Bell 200-253;A. Bowman 254;C. Bell 255-259;C. Elliott 260-326;*. Wallace 327-329;*. Gragson 330-332;C. Bell 333-340;D. Hamlin 341-407.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 2 times for 238 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 67 laps; Christopher Bell 3 times for 67 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 13 laps; Carson Hocevar 1 time for 8 laps; Daniel Suarez 1 time for 6 laps; * Bubba Wallace 1 time for 3 laps; * Noah Gragson 1 time for 3 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 1 lap; Ty Gibbs 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 9,20,11,24,48,19,54,8,22,5

Stage #2 Top Ten: 20,48,11,9,5,24,19,54,12,23