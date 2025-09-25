Diana Lynn Johnson, age 71 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, September 20, 2025 at her home.

Born July 24, 1954 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Emory Wallace Tickle and Irene Adaline Kirk Tickle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hobart Kirk and Richard Tickle.

She is survived by

Son- Derek Johnson-Pulaski

Daughter- Jessica Tickle-Christiansburg

Grandchildren- Kira Johnson and Morgan Johnson

Sisters- Barbara (Steve) Graham-Troutville and Sylvia Harper-Buchanan

Several nephews

Memorial services will be handled at a later date

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the services for the family.