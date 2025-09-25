Diana Lynn Johnson
Diana Lynn Johnson, age 71 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, September 20, 2025 at her home.
Born July 24, 1954 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Emory Wallace Tickle and Irene Adaline Kirk Tickle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hobart Kirk and Richard Tickle.
She is survived by
Son- Derek Johnson-Pulaski
Daughter- Jessica Tickle-Christiansburg
Grandchildren- Kira Johnson and Morgan Johnson
Sisters- Barbara (Steve) Graham-Troutville and Sylvia Harper-Buchanan
Several nephews
Memorial services will be handled at a later date
Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the services for the family.