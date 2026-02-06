DMV Urges Virginians to Plan Like a Pro with a Sober Ride for the Big Game

RICHMOND, Va. — Ahead of football’s biggest night, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging fans to plan like a pro by lining up a sober ride home and making safety part of their game plan.

On Super Bowl Sunday 2025 (between 12 p.m. February 9, 2025 and 3 a.m. February 10, 2025), preliminary Virginia data shows there were 18 crashes involving alcohol. Two people who did not expect to experience a life-changing day were seriously injured. For the four Super Bowl Sundays prior (2021 through 2024), at least one life was lost in an alcohol-related crash the night of the Super Bowl.

“The cost of a sober ride is nothing compared to a DUI, or the risk of losing a life,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “There are always options available; rideshare services, public transit, taxis, or a sober friend willing to help.”

To help Virginians make safe travel decisions, discounted rideshare codes are available in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads through the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) Sober Ride initiative and Drive Safe Hampton Roads. The codes are valid for Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, offering up to $15 off a Lyft ride for participants 21 and older.

If caught driving under the influence, motorists can face jail time, lose their driver’s license and use of their vehicle, and incur significant financial costs, including attorney’s fees, fines, towing, increased insurance rates, and lost wages—costs that can average $11,000. Planning ahead and choosing not to drink and drive can help prevent these consequences. Here are a few ways to plan like a pro:

Designate a driver – Make arrangements with friends ahead of time to identify a designated driver who will remain sober and ensure everyone gets home safely.

Call a car service – Save the number of a local taxi service or download a rideshare app, like Uber or Lyft , before heading out.

Buckle up – Seat belts remain the best defense in a crash and are required for all passengers under Virginia’s seat belt law.

Host responsibly – Hosts should provide non-alcoholic beverage options and food for guests. Step in to help guests find a safe ride home if they have been drinking.

For more details on the discounted rideshare codes, visit WRAP’s Sober Ride program or Drive Safe Hampton Roads.