Donald L. Johnson, 69, Formally of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 14th 2026. He was preceded in death by his mother Fannie Johnson (Cookie) and wife Tammy Johnson.

He is survived his father Curtis (Ann) Johnson, his present wife Kathy Johnson; sisters Debbie and Cindy; brothers Danny and Jack; children April Alley (Tanya Gwinn), Curtis Johnson, Jeremiah (Tina) Johnson; grandchildren Jessica Alley (Londre Powell) Kacey (Amber) Alley, Zack Johnson, Jaxson Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Leyland Johnson; great grandson Andreviou Powell, many nieces and nephews and special friends Pat and Mike Thompson.

Donald was an avid fisherman, he loved all sports and was faithful fan of the New York Jets and the Atlanta Braves. He was known to have a big heart and loved his family unconditionally.

A Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To sign Donald’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com