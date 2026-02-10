Donald Lee “Butch” Roseberry of Dublin,VA born June 3, 1938 died Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. He was a building contractor in Dublin and Pulaski County for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He studied theology at Rhema Bible College and was an ordained minister. Donald was a school bus driver, driving bus 80 in the town of Pulaski. He also was a member of the Christiansburg Congregational Holiness Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Dorothy Mabe Roseberry and George Roseberry. Also, his brother Stephen Roseberry. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 32 years, Willa Barker Hughett Roseberry.

Sons: Dean Roseberry (Lavada) and Tim Hughett.

Daughters: Patricia Hope Hughett Webb (Tommy) and Dana Fanning (Rodney)

Sister-in-law: Kathy Roseberry

Grandsons: Matthew Roseberry, Jacob Webb, and Adam Webb

Granddaughter: Elizabeth Roseberry and five great grandchildren

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Shepherd and Pastor Don Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery in Dublin. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 1:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700