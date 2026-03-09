Donald Ray Jarrells, age 88 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, March 8, 2026 at his home. Born October 13, 1937 in Hiwassee, Virginia he was the son of the late Albert Early Jarrells & Minnie Ada McGlothlin. He was also preceded in death by his wife Margaret Rose “Peggy” Hughes Jarrells; son Brent Jarrells and grandson Trevor Alan Jarrells.

Donald was a veteran of the Unites States Air Force.

He is survived by his

Children – Alan Douglas (Tena) Jarrells – Pulaski, Jeffrey William (Carolyn) Jarrells – Hadensville, VA, Jon Thomas (Heather) Jarrells – Fairlawn, Jason Stanley (Brenna) Jarrells – Santee, CA

Grandchildren – Chessie (David) Wilf, Casey (Zack) Phillips, Meagan Jarrells, Austin (Wynona) Jarrells, Vincent (Lacey) Jarrells, Rachael Jarrells, Joseph (Isabella) Jarrells, Ian (Joy) Jarrells and Riley Jarrells

Great Grandchildren – River Clark, Callen Jarrells, Braxton Wilf, Blake Wilf, Brielle Wilf, Carson Phillips, Brantley Phillips and Waylon Phillips

Sisters – Evelyn (Robert) Williams – Independence, Barbara Turman – Allisonia, Joan (Roger) Fowler, Rhonda Jarrells – Dublin

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM – Thursday March 19, 2026 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.