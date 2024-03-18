Doris Collins Semones, 95, formerly of Pulaski, passed away March 13, 2024 in Tallahassee, FL. She was born March 3, 1929, in Pulaski and grew up in Max Meadows. Following graduation from the Pulaski Hospital School of Nursing, she worked at the hospital and began teaching in the nursing program. Throughout the transition to a practical nursing program associated with Radford Vocational-Technical College, which later became New River Community College, Doris continues her career in nursing education as the Program Head of the NRCC School of Practical Nursing until she retired in 1992. She remained in her home in Pulaski until September of 2019, when she moved to Tallahassee. Doris was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Pulaski.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles William Semones, parents, John Mack and Carrie Vaughn Collins, brother Bernard, sister Mildred C. Sisk, and son-in-law Terry L. O’Donnell.

She is survived by her children, son, Dr. Charles Allen Semones and wife, Karen of Tallahassee, FL., and daughter Sharon Semones O’Donnell of Cloverdale, VA. Three grandsons and one great-granddaughter: Christopher Michael McGowan and wife Michelle of Thomasville, GA; and Briand Charles McGowan and wife Katie, of Salem, VA. Her sister, Geneva Roberts, of Burlington, NC, and brother Robert (Bob) Collins and wife Sandra, of Roanoke, VA. She is additionally survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 23, at Norris-Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, VA. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, or a charity of your choice.