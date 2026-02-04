Doris Rupe, born August 30, 1942, passed away on February 1, 2026, at the age of 83.

Doris lived a life marked by strength, quiet resilience, and care for those around her. She found joy in simple pleasures, especially spending countless hours playing rummy — a game she loved and one that brought laughter, connection, and friendly competition to those around the table. She also cherished time at the lake, where she enjoyed fishing and the peace of the water.

A dancer at heart, Doris had a love for ballet and tap, expressing herself through movement and music. Her appreciation for dance reflected her grace, rhythm, and lifelong love of the arts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Rupe, and her sister Carolyn.

She is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Mary) of Cowan, NY, and James (Beverly) of Bunker Hill, WV; two daughters, Debora (David) of Pulaski, VA, and Roberta of Pulaski; a special cousin, Steven (Trish); eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

The family is in the care of Norris–Pulaski Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time, per the family’s request.

Doris will be remembered for her enduring spirit, her presence, and the many lives she touched over the years. Her memory will be cherished by family, friends, and all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.