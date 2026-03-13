Dorothy Thomas Gravley, age 94 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born October 4, 1926 in Copper Hill, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Vance Thomas & Iris Lorraine Mason Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her husband Early Eugene Gravley and son David Gravley.

Dorothy was a Corporal in the United States Army.

She is survived by her

Sons – Earnie (Caroline) Gravley – NC, Eugene (Vicky) Gravley – Pulaski, Dexter Gravley – Pulaski, Dennis (Angie) Gravley – Pulaski and Terry Gravley – Pulaski

Daughter-in-law – Debbie Gravley – TN

Brothers – Shelton Lee Thomas, Kenneth Thomas

Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin with Chaplain Dennis Martin officiating where he will receive full military honors.

To sign Dorothy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.